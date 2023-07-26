MP requests Centre to conduct study of coastal erosion in Puducherry and Karaikal regions

July 26, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has requested the Union government to conduct a detailed study of the coastal areas in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, to take up mitigation measures to prevent sea erosion.

Raising the subject of coastal erosion in the Lok Sabha under rule 193 on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the MP said the territorial administration has taken up mitigation measures to prevent erosion in coastal hamlets without proper planning and study. Taking up work without proper studies leads to unavoidable expenditure, he said.

Recently, sea water entered the dwelling units of fishermen, and coastal hamlets are affected very badly due to sea erosion, he said, adding that there was an urgent need to evolve a comprehensive plan to protect the coastal areas of Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory.

“I request the Union government to assess the situation and take immediate action for the protection of the coastal villages. The government should conduct a detailed study and construct a granite stone barrier along the villages to save lives of fishermen and [to save] property,” he added.