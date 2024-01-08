GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meet on robotics and AR in orthopaedics

January 08, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A four-day meet on robotic surgery and AR was hosted recently by the Aarupadai Veedu Medical College and Pondicherry Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meet on robotics and AR in orthopaedics Cadaveric demonstrations and real time workshops were part of four-day conference on Robotic Surgery and Augmented Reality (AR) hosted by the Aarupadai Veedu Medical College & Hospital (AVMC) and Pondicherry Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

A.S Ganesan, AVMC chairman; J. Suresh Samuel, Member, Board of Management; and Rakesh Sehgal, Dean; were among those who participated in the conference.

Anjith Uppal, an AVMC orthopaedic alumni and a leading robotic and AR surgeon in Delhi, presented the key note address and the workshops. The conference was led by Boblee James chief of orthopaedics.

More than 300 delegates were exposed to latest advances in robotic surgery to help improve the level of patient care.

