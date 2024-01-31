GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Medical students seek grievance hotline

January 31, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has urged Central/State authorities to establish a dedicated hotline for speedy redressal of stipend-related grievances of medical students.

In a memorandum to the National Medical Commission, with copies to Union Home Minister, Lt. Governor, Chief Minister and others, V. Bala Balasubramanian, association president said the non-payment of stipends in compulsory rotating medical internship and PG programmes was a matter of considerable concern and distress for students and parents alike.

He appealed for setting up a robust grievance redressal mechanism to address and rectify these issues promptly. The memorandum sought the creation of dedicated channels such as a hotline, email IDs, and social media handles specifically designed to handle grievances related to stipend payments by private Medical Colleges and Deemed Universities.

Establishing a dedicated hotline would allow students and parents to report stipend- related issues directly, ensuring immediate attention and resolution. The memorandum also suggested assigning dedicated email IDs for the purpose would also open up an additional channel for flagging the specific issue and designating social media handles to address stipend concerns to enhance accessibility for students.

The memorandum also urged authorities to issue directives or advisory or mandates to Directorate of Medical Education of all States and Union Territories, including Puducherry, to address this matter and implement the suggested mechanisms.

