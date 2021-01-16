Medical scheme merged with Ayushman Bharat

Move will help the poor get cashless speciality treatment up to ₹5 lakh a year

The State government-level scheme to provide medical assistance to the poor has been merged with the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arokiya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi has approved the merger with AB-PMJAY, one of the flagship programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with effect from Wednesday, a press release said.

The merger, which has been effected on the advice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would help families living below the poverty line (BPL) in the Union Territory to avail themselves of cashless speciality treatment up to ₹5 lakh a year at any of the empanelled government or private hospitals by producing their identity cards, BPL ration cards and Aadhaar cards. The government would settle the hospital bill directly.

Meanwhile, Ms. Bedi, along with top officials, took part in a virtual review of the implementation of the Central government’s flagship schemes in the Union Territory, hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked Puducherry to expedite the establishment of an Affordable Housing in Partnership project within a month and invite bids without delay. Puducherry, as well the other Union Territories, have been directed to firm up timelines for completion of targets under PMAY-Urban. The Lt. Governor has been asked to ensure that targets are met in the next three to six months.

As of January, the government has completed 32% of the target, constructing 4,706 houses against the target of 20,150 houses. It has requested that the target be reduced to 15,650 houses.

As part of the privatisation of power distribution in Puducherry, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP has been appointed the transaction adviser, and a draft transaction strategy has been submitted to the Puducherry Electricity Department.

The proposal for appointing a nodal officer and an empowered committee has been submitted to the government, Ms. Bedi said.