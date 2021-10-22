‘I am Vaccinated. Are you?’ will be the campaign theme

The Health Department will organise a mass vaccination programme on Monday towards achieving full coverage of the population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The campaign will be rolled out on the theme ‘I am Vaccinated. Are you?’.

The event follows a recent direction by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during a review meeting at Raj Nivas to organise mass camps to achieve 100% coverage of the population before Deepavali.

It will also seek to gain impetus from the widespread celebration of the country achieving the milestone of administering a billion plus doses of vaccine.

A Health Department press note said that a collective effort had helped India become the first country to vaccinate 100 crore doses. Vaccination is the only way to protect ourselves from coronavirus. So far, about 70% of the population in the Union Territory has been vaccinated, the department said.

The campaign aims to encourage all non-vaccinated and vaccinated people to take the first and second doses of the vaccine and make the Union Territory corona-free.

The press note sought to reassure the still vaccine-hesitant sections of the population — estimated to be about two lakh — that so far no one who has been vaccinated in the Union Territory had experienced any problems such as discomfort, allergies due to the vaccine.

It appealed to the unvaccinated people to avail of the mass vaccination facility to get a jab without any fear or hesitation.

It also underscored the importance of persisting with COVID-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, observing social distancing in public places and washing hands frequently with soap/sanitiser to avoid infection irrespective of vaccination status.