Puducherry

Man murdered in fishing hamlet in Puducherry

more-in

He was attacked by a group with lethal weapons while returning home on his motorbike after a morning walk, police said

A 50-year-old man was found murdered in the fishing hamlet of Kuruchikuppam on Sunday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Lokanathan. He was attacked by a group with lethal weapons while returning home on his motorbike after a morning walk, police said.

He died on the spot due to the deep cut injuries sustained on his head.

Superintendent of Police C. Maran said a team had been formed to nab the culprits.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 9:18:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/man-murdered-in-fishing-hamlet-in-puducherry/article30236209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY