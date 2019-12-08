Man murdered in fishing hamlet in Puducherry

A 50-year-old man was found murdered in the fishing hamlet of Kuruchikuppam on Sunday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Lokanathan. He was attacked by a group with lethal weapons while returning home on his motorbike after a morning walk, police said.

He died on the spot due to the deep cut injuries sustained on his head.

Superintendent of Police C. Maran said a team had been formed to nab the culprits.