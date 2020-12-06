Major tanks in Puducherry brimming with water

The major tanks here are brimming following incessant rain in catchment areas in the Puducherry and Tamil Nadu over the last few days.
Puducherry has 84 irrigation tanks and more than 500 ponds which are the lifeline for ground water recharging systems, drinking water and agriculture. Officials said that the water had reached the full levels in 51 tanks so far.
The level in the Oussudu Lake, the most important fresh-water lake, reached nearly three metres out of its total capacity of 3.5 metres. The lake has a capacity of 540 million cubic feet. The lake covers an area of about 800 hectares spread across both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Public Welfare Department sources said that surplus water released from the Veedur dam in Villupuram district has been flowing into the Oussudu Lake. Similarly, the level in Bahour, the second largest lake in Puducherry, reached 3.60 metre.
