Let us not break rules but bend laws for public good, says Puducherry Chief Minister

Advising senior officials to approach issues with an “open eye,” Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said “let us not break the rules but bend the laws for public good.”

Hosting a dinner for the Chief Secretary, Secretaries, and senior PCS officers on Thursday to acknowledge their contribution in making the Union Territory best governed as per the ranking made by Centre, the Chief Minister said officers should not just think of putting queries only but should concentrate more in solving issues.

“Delaying the file, returning the file and putting queries is very easy. Solving the issue is more important. The officers should not see things with a closed eye. Let us not break the rules but bend the laws for the welfare of people,” he said.

Seeking cooperation of officials in implementing poll promises, the Chief Minister said as elected representatives the Ministers and legislators get regular feedback. “We bring to your notice the feedbacks and it is your job to solve the issues,” the Chief Minister said.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam in his address urged the Secretaries to listen to the views of public before taking a decision on adopting Direct Beneficiary Transfer mode instead of distributing free rice.

“Your (officials) stint is for a long duration. Ours will end in five years if we are not able to fulfil election promises. Distribution of free rice is an election promise,” he said.

In his address Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy said the government was not able to deliver on its election promises due to style of functioning of the Lt Governor. Around 10,000 people working in various societies and public sector units are not given given salary for several months. While the government wanted to disburse the salary, there is objection to the cabinet decision, he added.

“The Chief Secretary should stand as a bridge and advice the Lt Governor properly,” he said.

Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao, Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F Shahjahan and Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan also attended. The dinner was hosted by the Chief Minister.