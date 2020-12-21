Left parties pass resolution for a united front for polls

The Left parties in Puducherry have passed a resolution to usher in a brand of clean, honest and people-oriented politics as an alternative to the unholy politics-business nexus prevailing in the U.T.
Prominent leaders of the CPI(M), CPI and the CPI(ML), who led a public meeting on Saturday, also urged the people to help the united Left front replicate the resurgence in the recent Bihar elections in Puducherry as well. T.K. Rangarajan of the CPM, R. Mutharasan, CPI in Tamil Nadu, V. Shankar (CPI-ML) addressed the public meeting. A.M. Saleem, CPI in Puducherry, was also present.
The speakers denounced the political patronage of black money from a section of real estate and liquor barons in Puducherry and the “seats-for-cash” culture in politics.
They recalled the long tradition of the Left’s espousal of the common man’s issues and popular aspirations in the Puducherry from the time of its formation.
Stating that the Communist parties would be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections next year as a united front, the leaders urged the people of Puducherry to express their long-held trust in the Left at the polling booths as well and help restore genuine Parliamentary democracy.
