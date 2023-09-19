HamberMenu
L-G sanctions hike in input subsidy for inland fishermen

According to a release from Raj Nivas, Tamilisai Soundararajan had cleared the file pertaining to the proposal of the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen’s Welfare to increase the subsidy to encourage fish farming and increase fish production in Puducherry

September 19, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has approved the proposal to raise the input subsidy given to inland fishermen.

A press note from Raj Nivas said the Lt. Governor had cleared the file pertaining to the proposal of the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen’s Welfare to increase the subsidy from ₹7,500 to ₹8,500 per acre under the Development of Freshwater Aquaculture scheme to encourage fish farming and increase fish production in Puducherry.

The Lt. Governor has also given the nod to enhance monthly stipend and reimbursement of cost of raw material to skill development trainees in vocational training institutes through Puducherry District Industries Centre.

Accordingly, the monthly stipend for trainees in vocational training institutes has been increased from ₹1,500 to ₹4,500 for SSLC/ ITI/ graduates; from ₹2,500 to ₹7,500 for those who have completed degree/ diploma in technology; from ₹3,000 to ₹9,000 for those with degree/ masters in technology.

Besides, monthly stipend for obtaining specialised/ high skill training for higher education/ ITI completion has been raised from ₹2,500 to ₹7,500 and for degree/ diploma completion from ₹3,000 to ₹9,000.

The compensation cost for utilisation of raw materials provided to vocational training institutes has also been raised from ₹300 to ₹900 (per trainee per month). This hike will have retrospective effect from April 1, 2023.

