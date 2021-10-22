L-G hails nation’s feat

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday hailed the nation’s milestone of administering over a billion COVID-19 doses of vaccine. “It is even more remarkable that not only have we administered indigenous vaccines, but we are also exporting them to about 100 countries,” Ms. Soundararajan said in a video message.

She congratulated the researchers who developed the vaccines, the health workers who administered them widely, and the people who volunteered for the jab.

Ms. Soundararajan, who is in Hyderabad in her role as Telangana Governor, celebrated the achievement with doctors, nurses and students at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad.

The Health Department used the occasion to drive home an appeal to the unvaccinated population to volunteer for the jab.