Kiran Bedi interacts with schoolchildren

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi addressing children and teachers at Raj Nivas on Friday.

National Girl Child Day celebrated

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday celebrated the National Girl Child Day with 150 students and staff of Muthu Rathinam Arangam Higher Secondary School at Koundan Palayam and Presidency Higher Secondary School at Reddiyarpalayam.

Puppetry show

As part of the celebrations at Raj Nivas, a puppetry show with theme “girl children are boons of the nature divine” was held. The show was conducted by six artistes, including three differently abled persons, according to a press release.

A 12-minute documentary titled “Endeared daughter” was screened. The documentary dealt with the story on how a father who hated the birth of his daughter later changed his mind to be an admirer of her. The Lt. Governor interacted with the students, the release added.

