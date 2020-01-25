Kiran Bedi interacts with schoolchildren

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday celebrated the National Girl Child Day with 150 students and staff of Muthu Rathinam Arangam Higher Secondary School at Koundan Palayam and Presidency Higher Secondary School at Reddiyarpalayam.
Puppetry show
As part of the celebrations at Raj Nivas, a puppetry show with theme “girl children are boons of the nature divine” was held. The show was conducted by six artistes, including three differently abled persons, according to a press release.
A 12-minute documentary titled “Endeared daughter” was screened. The documentary dealt with the story on how a father who hated the birth of his daughter later changed his mind to be an admirer of her. The Lt. Governor interacted with the students, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.