Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute inks MoU with Puerto Rico varsity to collaborate on precision agriculture and related areas

July 31, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico, US for collaboration on precision agriculture and other areas.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Rafael Ramirez Rivera, president of Inter-American University, Juan Negron Berrios, Director of the Institute of Sustainable Biotechnology (IAUPR) and Selvaraj M., Director of KMGIPRS.

According to a press note, the MoU would also facilitate the exchange of students, scholars, and faculty in subjects of botany and biotechnology. Both the institutes have agreed to participate and jointly organise scientific meetings, submit research proposals, and provide international training to students and scholars.

Both institutions regard the MoU as key to opening up new avenues for 21st century science.

Mr. Rafael called for adapting to futuristic technology-driven education while Mr. Selvaraj emphasised the importance of undertaking mutually beneficial research programmes.

Mr. Juan Negron reiterated the need for sustainable agriculture through technological innovations and research integration at the college-level.

The representatives of both institutions committed to take sustainable steps for creating a science and technology-driven healthy society.

Mahipal Singh Shekhawat from KMGIPSR, Puducherry, and Alok Arun from IAUPR, US were designated to oversee the bilateral implementation of the broader areas of MoU to strengthen the ties between the two institutions, the press note said.