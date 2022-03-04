Puducherry

Just one new case in Puducherry UT; no COVID-19 death for sixth day

A Health Department worker marking COVID-19 test samples. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Union Territory saw a solitary case of COVID-19 on Friday while no death was reported for the sixth consecutive day. The new case was reported in Puducherry.

With 23 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 52. Of these, five patients were in hospital and 47 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.20%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.78%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,962--Puducherry (1,530), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55). The UT has so far recorded a total of 1,65,739 cases and 1,63,725 patients have recovered.

Of an estimated 22.19 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.63 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 766 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The UT has, to date, administered a total of 15,94,726 vaccine doses.


