Just one new case in Puducherry UT; no COVID-19 death for sixth day
With 23 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stand at 52
The Union Territory saw a solitary case of COVID-19 on Friday while no death was reported for the sixth consecutive day. The new case was reported in Puducherry.
With 23 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 52. Of these, five patients were in hospital and 47 in home isolation.
The test positivity rate was 0.20%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.78%.
The cumulative toll remained at 1,962--Puducherry (1,530), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55). The UT has so far recorded a total of 1,65,739 cases and 1,63,725 patients have recovered.
Of an estimated 22.19 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.63 lakh returned negative.
Meanwhile, 766 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The UT has, to date, administered a total of 15,94,726 vaccine doses.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.