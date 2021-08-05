Indians in France donate resources to fight COVID

A host of Franco-Indian associations in France has mobilised resources to help alleviate the COVID-19 crisis in India, especially Puducherry.

Following a fund-raising drive among Franco Indian communities, 48 medical oxygen concentrators of French manufacturer, Scaleo, have been donated to government hospitals and NGOs in 13 locations in India.

The IGMCRI, the designated COVID-19 treatment hospital in Puducherry, has been allocated seven of these equipment.

All shipping costs of the nearly 900-kg consignment, from purchase to delivery at final destination, have been covered by the collective contributions, said Etienne Dubaille, secretary general of Gopio France Metropole, in a press statement.

The Gopio France Metropole is a global organisation of People of Indian Origin, which is recognised and supported by the Indian Embassy in France.

The ‘Save Lives in India’ campaign was led by Raja Munuswamy of Gopio France Metropole and Madhusudan Sukhwal of Friends of India Society International, and supported by Gopio associations, across Gaudeloupe, Martinique, Reunion and Mauritius.

“We hope these materials will be used for the poor and needy people of our mother land,” said Mr. Dubaille.