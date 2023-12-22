GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INDIA bloc leaders stage protest against suspension of MPs

December 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of Opposition led Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Friday held a protest in Puducherry as part of the bloc’s nationwide agitation planned against the suspension of MPs from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Congress leader in Assembly M. Vaithianathan, DMK legislators, CPI secretary A. M Saleem, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam, former Ministers and former legislators belonging to various opposition parties participated in the agitation.

Shortly after holding the protest, Mr Narayanasamy told reporters that the suspension of 144 MPs was unprecedented. After suspending the members, the Central government had passed several “anti-people” legislations, the added.

The members were suspended as the Union Government could not give convincing answers to questions on the security breach in the Parliament. The terrorist attack to Parliament occurred when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was heading a previous BJP government. The present BJP government headed by Narendra Modi also failed to provide security to the Parliament, the former CM said.

“The suspension of MPs raise questions in the minds of people on whether democracy still exist in the country,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.