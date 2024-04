April 09, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Directorate of School Education has declared holiday for all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe regions of the Union Territory on April 17 (Wednesday) and April 18 (Thursday) in view of the preparations for April 19 Lok Sabha poll in Puducherry, Director of School Education P. Priytarshny said in a circular on Tuesday.