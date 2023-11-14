HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Holiday announced for schools, colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday

Lieutenant Governor appeals to the public to remain alert against fever and infectious diseases during the monsoon season

November 14, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Incessant rain on Tuesday disrupted normal life in Puducherry.

Incessant rain on Tuesday disrupted normal life in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on account of monsoon rains, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event, Ms. Soundararajan said while Tuesday was already a holiday, it was decided to declare Wednesday a holiday for educational institutions as a precautionary measure.

The Lt. Governor appealed to the public to be alert against fever and infectious diseases during the monsoon season.

Healthcare institutions have been told to ramp up preparedness to tackle any upsurge in fever or other disorders. Precautionary measures have also been launched, she said.

“The situation is under control as of now and does not necessitate opening of relief camps. But Karaikal relatively is in some distress due to heavy rains and instructions have been given to undertake adequate measures,” the Lt. Governor said.

While measures are under way to drain out excess water from inundated areas, the administration has urged residents to alert municipal agencies of any water-logged situation in their neighbourhood, she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.