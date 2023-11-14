Holiday announced for schools, colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday

November 14, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on account of monsoon rains, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event, Ms. Soundararajan said while Tuesday was already a holiday, it was decided to declare Wednesday a holiday for educational institutions as a precautionary measure.

The Lt. Governor appealed to the public to be alert against fever and infectious diseases during the monsoon season.

Healthcare institutions have been told to ramp up preparedness to tackle any upsurge in fever or other disorders. Precautionary measures have also been launched, she said.

“The situation is under control as of now and does not necessitate opening of relief camps. But Karaikal relatively is in some distress due to heavy rains and instructions have been given to undertake adequate measures,” the Lt. Governor said.

While measures are under way to drain out excess water from inundated areas, the administration has urged residents to alert municipal agencies of any water-logged situation in their neighbourhood, she said.