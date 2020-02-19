Puducherry

Hike in freedom fighters’ pension

The government has decided to increase freedom fighters’ pensions from ₹8,000 to ₹9,000 a month, from April 1.

As many as 1,459 freedom fighters will benefit from the move. The government will incur an additional expenditure of ₹1.76 crore.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy announced the government’s intent to hike the pension while felicitating freedom fighters on Republic Day, an official release said.

