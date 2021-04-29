Health Dept. renews mission to achieve ‘zero malaria’, amid a decline in cases

‘Only seven indigenous malaria cases were reported in 2020 of the 15 cases’

The Health Department renewed its mission to achieve ‘zero malaria’ by intensifying field activities as part of observance of World Malaria Day on Tuesday amid a gradual decline in indigenous cases in the Union Territory.

According to M. Ganesan, Assistant Director, (Malaria), National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, malaria continues to be a major life-threatening disease across countries affecting an estimated 2 million people, though in India it is more prevalent in the forested and hill regions of the north and northeast.

As part of efforts, the prevalence of the environment-linked vector-borne disease transmitted by the female Anopheles mosquito has gradually declined in the Union Territory. “Only seven indigenous malaria cases were reported in 2020 out of the 15 cases with the rest being imported or contracted during travel,” Dr. Ganesan said. In 2021, there has only been one imported case to date.

The mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, in large receptacles or man-made containers drawing a focus on source reduction strategies around these sites. As per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation, the Health Ministry has fixed a zero malaria target as theme for the year's observance.

Dr. Ganesan administered a pledge to staff at the PHC in Kosapalayam in the presence of Aswini, medical officer.

The staff would campaign for removal of water containers in houses which can provide an ideal breeding habitat for the vectors and to reduce waterlogging in residential neighbourhoods and public drains.