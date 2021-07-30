Government betraying people: former CM

‘There is no word on Statehood by CM’

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has accused the AINRC-led NDA government of “betraying” the people of the Union Territory.

Participating in a function organised by the Indian National Trade Union Congress to unveil the portrait of its former president G. Ravichandran, the former Chief Minister said while the Congress government had obtained a grant of ₹1,694 crore as Central assistance, the present government led by N. Rangasamay was able to get only ₹1,718 crore, which was just ₹24 crore more.

“It is a betrayal of the people. There is no word on Statehood by the Chief Minister N. Rangasamy,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

The former Chief Minister said the present government was only implementing the schemes planned by the Congress. The Congress government had planned to increase the welfare pension by ₹500. The scheme was evolved by the Congress government and the same programme was implemented by the AINRC-led NDA government, he added.

INTUC national president G. Sanjeeva Reddy said trade unions had to unite to oppose the policies of the Centre as they were against the working class.

Opposition leader R. Siva, former government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman, PCC chief A.V. Subramanian, and INTUC Tamil Nadu unit president Jagannathan were also present.