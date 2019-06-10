Former Puducherry Chief Minister R.V. Janakiraman passes away

Former Puducherry Chief Minister and DMK leader R.V. Janakiraman passed away on Monday. He was 79.

He died around 3 a.m. at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for age-related illness.

His body will be kept at his residence on Ambour Salai till Tuesday 7 a. m. The mortal remains will be laid to rest with full state honours at his residence in Alathur near Marakkanam in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday at around 10 a.m.

DMK president M. K Stalin will attend the funeral.

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam visited the former Chief Minister’s residence to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

Mr. Janakiraman worked as the personal assistant of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi before being deputed to Puducherry for developing the party. He was the DMK general secretary for a long time.

Mr. Janakiraman became the Chief Minister in 1996 and represented the Nellithope Assembly constituency for five consecutive times.