Former CM blames govt. for dip in plus two results in Puducherry

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday blamed the AINRC-BJP government for the dip in Class XII results in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader said the neighbouring State of Tamil Nadu has achieved 94% pass . Puducherry and Karaikal regions could only achieve 92% pass because of the apathy shown by the AINRC-BJP government in handling school education.

The government did not concentrate on filling up of vacancies of teaching staff, provide adequate training and improve school infrastructure. The CBSE syllabus was introduced without providing proper training to the teachers, he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the government has nothing to boast about as it enters third year of coming to power in U.T. “The education sector is not doing well. The Class XII results show how poorly the Education Department was run. The government has failed to reopen ration shops, control law and order and bring new industries. Nothing concrete happened in the last three years,” he said.

Expressing confidence in INDIA bloc coming to power after the Lok Sabha poll, the former Chief Minister said that as a Congress worker, he would like to see Rahul Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

“After the results are out, INDIA bloc leaders would decide on the Prime Minister. Everyone will have to accept the decision of INDIA bloc leaders but as a Congressman, I would like to see Mr. Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister,” he said.