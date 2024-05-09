Expo to raise awareness on new laws

The School of Law and Ananda Rangapillai Library of Pondicherry University organised a two-day poster exhibition on the new criminal laws in India.

The event, supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs, focused on laws such as the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

According to the University, the expo aimed to familiarise attendees with the impending law reforms set to take effect on July 1, 2024, spread legal literacy and to facilitate a better understanding to navigate the changed legal landscape.

Inaugurating the event, Ajit Kumar Singla, Inspector General of Police, highlighted the significance of these legal reforms in addressing contemporary societal challenges as a result of changes in sections and punishments.

Mr. Singla proposed the initiation of a public awareness campaign on the new criminal laws across Puducherry. He also underscored the importance of community involvement in legal reform efforts. K. Tharanikkarasu, Vice Chancellor (i/c), Pondicherry University, in his presidential address, highlighted the importance of the new criminal laws, emphasising their pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and fairness of the criminal justice administration.

These laws will serve as a cornerstone in upholding the principles of justice and ensuring the protection of individual rights within the legal framework, he added.

Shyamtanu Pal, Assistant Professor, School of Law, presented the context and importance of this exhibition on the new criminal laws and how these reforms represent a holistic approach to addressing modern challenges, enhancing accountability, and ensuring a safer environment for all citizens.

Victor Anandkumar, Dean (i/c), School of Law, highlighted how the exhibition served as a platform for fostering understanding and dialogue on crucial legal reforms.

M. Vijayakumar, University Librarian, Clement S Lourdes, Director, (C & CR), Tenzin Jangchup Khampa, Gurminder Kaur and G. Subhalakshmi, Assistant Professors, School of Law, were among those who participated.

The event was attended by Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members, staff and students of the University.