Experts discuss development of fortified cyber security architecture

January 22, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Cyber scientists from across the world gathered for a conclave recently to advance knowledge sharing in post-quantum cryptography, the domain relating to the development of robust defence algorithms against classical and quantum computing systems.

The conference, co-hosted by Pondicherry University’s Department of Computer Science and the Centre International de Mathématiques Pures et Appliquées (CIMPA/International Centre for Pure and Applied Mathematics) in France, brought together global minds to brainstorm over the challenges in the domain of post-quantum cryptography, and the urgent need for robust cryptographic solutions in the wake of quantum computing advancements.

According to press note from Pondicherry University, the collaborative effort reflected CIMPA’s commitment to global collaboration through knowledge exchange and academic enrichment and the University’s endeavour to nurture intellectual pursuit and cultivate global perspectives among its students and faculty.

During the inaugural programme, Christophe Ritzenthaler, Executive Director of CIMPA, France, presented CIMPA’s mission to promote mathematics study and research globally and the various opportunities available in CIMPA for students and faculty.

Elisa Lorenzo Garcia from Université de Neuchâtel, Switzerland, who was one of the key figures who designed the conclave, called for students to use the research exposure as a platform to strengthen their academic networks and collaborate with other international participants and speakers.

The conference, which featured panel discussions and workshops, had a distinguished line up of international speakers from academia and industry.

The participating experts included Christophe Ritzenthaler, Executive Director of CIMPA; Jean Christophe Deneuville from National School for Civil Aviation, France; Alice Pellet-Mary from the University of Bordeaux, France; Annamaria Lezzi representing Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, Italy; Dhananjoy Dey from IIIT Lucknow, India; Peter Schwabe representing Radboud University, Netherlands; Kalpana Singh, from Worldline, France; Vishal Saraswat and Rajeev Anand Sahu representing Bosch Cybersecurity and Global Software Technologies, Bosch, India; and Bhaskar Biswas, IIIT Kalyani, India.

The delegates hailed from across the world, including Iran, Madagascar, Nepal and Philippines, apart from Indian academic institutions and industry.

Addressing one of the sessions, Lise Talbot Barre, the Consul General of France in Puducherry, outlined the ample opportunities for Indian students to pursue higher studies in France.

K. Tharanikkarasu, Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor (officiating); Clement Sagayaradja Lourdes, Director of Culture and Cultural Relations; S. Sivasathya, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology; S.K.V.Jayakumar, Head, Department of Computer Science, Pondicherry University; T. Chithralekha, Professor of Computer Science; and R. Sunitha, Associate Professor in Computer Science, Pondicherry University; also participated.