Essential services, election-related activities only permitted, says Collector

Union Territory is under strict lockdown as per MHA directions

The complete lockdown extended till May 3 midnight will be strictly enforced in the Union Territory with only services designated as essential being permitted, District Collector Purva Garg said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the Collector said the test positivity rate as of date was very high and as per MHA directions, the Union Territory is under strict lockdown.

Apart from the essential services permitted under guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Authority, election-related activities would be allowed in connection with counting on May 2. Poll personnel and media persons would be allowed into the counting centre only after undergoing COVID-19 tests.

No victory rallies would be permitted after the declaration of results, Ms. Garg said.

All liquor, toddy and arrack shops will remain closed during the lockdown.

The Excise Department said all licencees should comply with the order failing which action would be taken in accordance with the Puducherry Excise Act, 1970.