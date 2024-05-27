GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DMK to hold meeting today

Published - May 27, 2024 12:53 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry DMK has convened a meeting of its executive committee on Monday to finalise plans for celebrating the birth centenary of DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on June 3.

A press statement from DMK convenor R. Siva said that the meeting would also discuss the deployment of party agents nominated to the counting centre for the enumeration of votes for the Lok Sabha election on June 4.

The meeting is expected to be attended by members of the executive committee, serving and former legislators, and other leaders.

Related Topics

state politics / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.