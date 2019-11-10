Puducherry

Digitisation of records begins in Mahe, Yanam

Work to be completed in six months

The district administration has begun digitisation of index records of land documents available with the sub-registrar offices in Mahe and Yanam, enclaves of Puducherry, under the e-governance project.

According to a release, the digitisation of indices from 1969 has already been completed in eight sub-registrar offices in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions with land details being stored online. The digitisation process at Mahe and Yanam would be completed in the next six months.

Online verification

The land records from 1969 will be fully computerised and details of land ownership like name of the land owner, extent of land holding and property details along with the land record number can be verified online.

