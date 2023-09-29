HamberMenu
Deputy Tahsildar suspended in Puducherry

Sources said the disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the official for irregularities in approval and registration of layouts.

September 29, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Deputy Tahsildar S. Gajendiran, who is on deputation as Sub Registrar at Bahour has been suspended by Puducherry government.

District Collector cum Secretary (Revenue) E. Vallavan has issued an order suspending the officer with immediate effect. The Deputy Tahsildar has also been directed to be present in Puducherry and not to leave the place without obtaining prior permission from the Collector.

Informed sources said the disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the official for irregularities in approval and registration of layouts. The action was initiated following complaints about his conduct, the sources added.

