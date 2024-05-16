Dengue awareness rally held in Puducherry

The Health and Family Welfare Department organised an awareness rally in connection with National Dengue Day on Thursday.

G. Sriramulu, Director of Health, flagged off the rally that proceeded along Gingee Salai, Lal Bahadur Shastri Street and concluded near the Kamban Kalai Arangam.

Health staff, ASHA workers and other volunteers participated in the rally, which was led by Vasantha Kumari, Assistant Director (Malaria), to propagate awareness on various prevention and vector control measures against dengue. Pamphlets were distributed to the public. Mike-fitted autorickshaws were also deployed to spread awareness among the public.