Cuddalore gets passport service centre

The newly established Postoffice Passport Seva Kendra (POSPK) on the premises of the head post office on Bharathi Road in Manjakuppam here will start functioning from Wednesday.

This is the third such office to be inaugurated under the jurisdiction of the Regional Passport Office, Chennai.

Applicants are required to log on to the website www.passportindia.gov.in, create their User ID and password and fill and submit the application forms online.

The passport fee can be paid online through debit/credit card or Net banking of State Bank of India (SBI). Applicants can make use of the SBI challan payment option provided on the website and deposit the fee in the SBI branch after generating challan online.

On the first day, the applicants should visit the POSPK with a print out of appointment slip, original papers and photocopies, two photographs in white background and the SBI receipt. The photographs and fingerprints will be captured on the premises.