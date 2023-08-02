HamberMenu
CPI(M) urges President to sack Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor

The party’s appeal comes in the wake of the Madras High Court ruling for a CBI probe into fund embezzlement at the Central varsity

August 02, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) in Puducherry has appealed to the President of India, who is also the Visitor of the Pondicherry Central University, to dismiss the Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh in the light of the Madras High Court ruling for a CBI probe into fund embezzlement at the Central varsity.

In a statement, R. Rajangam, CPI(M) State secretary, welcomed the court order on a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the fund misappropriation by a former Director of the Human Resource Development Centre and the subsequent cover-up of the crime in exchange for a bribe.

The CPI(M) leader also said that propriety demanded that the Vice-Chancellor, who had come under a cloud, should not be allowed to participate in the programme scheduled at the University, during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Visitor of the Central University, next week.

All the construction works and new appointments carried out since 2017, when the V-C took over, should be thoroughly investigated, Mr. Rajangam said.

