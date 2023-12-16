GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI urges CM to convene meeting to discuss reports of surge in COVID-19 cases

December 16, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India has urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to convene a meeting of Health Department to discuss about the reports of surge in COVID-19 cases.

Party secretary A. M Saleem in a statement on Saturday said there are reports of increase in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala. There are also reports of cases resurfacing in Puducherry, he said.

Both the States have intensified testing due to emergence of a new strain, he said urging the government to step in early to prevent any spread. The Tamil Nadu Health Minister has already announced the measures adopted by the State, he added.

“The Puducherry government should concentrate in places where fever cases have recently gone up. The Chief Minister should convene a meeting of Health Department to put in place a proper mechanism to prevent any spread of the virus. The government should not show the laxity as it has been in the case of addressing dengue,” the CPI leader said.

