CPI urges CM to convene a meeting of medical experts in Puducherry

Parents along with their children waiting in a queue to get treatment for viral fever at a private clinic on Mission Street in Puducherry on September 16. | Photo Credit: Kumar S.S

The UT has reported three COVID-19 deaths in last few days, said party secretary A. M Saleem

The Communist Party of India has requested the Chief Minister to convene a meeting of medical experts to evolve a strategy to contain the spread of fever cases in Puducherry.

Party secretary A. M Saleem, in a statement on September 24, said the situation had reached an alarming proportion as it was evident from the government decision to declare holiday for Classes 1 to 8 last week. The situation has not subsided with hundreds of people getting admitted in government hospitals even now.

The opinion of medical experts should be sought to contain the spread before the situation goes out of control. The government has to take all precautions as the pandemic was not yet over. The UT has reported three COVID-19 deaths in last few days, he added.

The party also sought urgent measures to address discrepancies in the functioning of JIPMER. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan herself had acknowledged on the shortage of paracetamol in JIPMER during a media interaction, he said.