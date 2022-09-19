L-G directs authorities to tackle fever outbreak on a war-footing

Establish mobile clinics and form emergency medical teams to tide over situation, says Tamilisai

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing Health Department officials in Puducherry through video-conferencing from Hyderabad during the review meeting held on Monday to discuss measures to control the flu outbreak. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has directed Health Department authorities to increase the strength of doctors and other medical staff in paediatric outpatients wards in hospitals as part of measures to rapidly bring the flu epidemic under control.

Ms. Soundararajan, who is the Governor of Telangana, told officials during a video-conference from Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, to establish mobile clinics and form emergency medical teams to tide over the situation.

The Lt. Governor also reviewed the current situation of viral fever outbreak, arrangements made in hospitals for treating patients, availability of doctors, staff, medicines and beds.

She noted that though schools have been closed for a week, close monitoring was imperative to reduce the spread of infection among children on a war-footing and also to prevent spread of infection among adults.

Ms. Soundararajan also called for creating public awareness to alleviate undue panic in the community due to the spread of fever. The public should be made aware of the precautionary measures to be followed and advised to practice hygienic habits such as wearing face masks and washing hands.

The Lt. Governor advocated a scientific approach to control the spread of the viral infection. Preventive measures should be actively monitored and adequate stock of drugs for treating the infection should be kept in hospitals.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, C. Udayakumar, Health Secretary, Rakesh Aggarwal, Jipmer Director, Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, Secretary to the Lt. Governor, P. Sujatha, Medical Superintendent of the Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children’s Hospital and Udaya Shankar, Chief, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute were among those who participated.

Meanwhile, over 550 paediatric fever cases were reported and 38 admissions recorded in the IGMCRI, Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children’s Hospital in Puducherry and GH in Karaikal.

The total number of fever cases under treatment in paediatric wards in the Union Territory stands at 215, a medical bulletin said.