CPI requests govt. to rework concession agreement with Karaikal Port

February 17, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Terming the concession fee given by Karaikal Port to the Puducherry government as ‘meagre,’ the Communist Party of India has requested the territorial administration to rework the agreement with the private operator for earning more annual revenue.

CPI secretary A. M Saleem in a statement on Saturday said the concession fee of ₹ 12.86 crore given by the Karaikal Port to the Puducherry government was “nothing worth a revenue.” The government has not provided details of the agreement signed with the private operator in 2009. But considering the scope of operations of the port which was established in around 600 acres of government land, the annual fee given by the developer was very less, the CPI leader said.

“Even a cess levied at one percentage will fetch the government an annual revenue of ₹ 1,000 crore. The government could utilise the amount for various welfare measures. The government should rework the agreement and sign a new pact,” he said.

In a separate statement, the CPI condemned the participation of Speaker R. Selvam at the national council meeting of BJP. Mr Saleem said Mr Selvam had been flouting Parliamentary traditions by attending meetings convened by BJP after he become the Speaker. “Now, he is attending the national council meeting of BJP held at New Delhi. It is against all democratic principles,” the CPI leader said.