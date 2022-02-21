CPI reiterates demand to hold local bodies polls
The Communist Party of India has reiterated its demand to hold the local bodies polls in the Union Territory at the earliest.
In a statement, party’s Puducherry secretary A.M Saleem on Monday said the State Election Commission should function in an “appropriate,” manner realising the social structure of the Union Territory and ensure establishment of democratically elected local bodies.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.