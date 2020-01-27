CPI delegation submits memorandum to CM

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the government not to close down Anglo French Textiles.

A CPI delegation led by party secretary A.M. Saleem on Monday called on Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and submitted a memorandum to him.

Mr. Saleem said the party had listed the grievances that it received from people during its 12-day padayatra and submitted it to the Chief Minister as a memorandum.

The government should resist attempts to close down AFT and take steps to revive all the mills to generate jobs. One of the key grievances of the people was issuance of patta.

People had complained of long wait for getting patta, he said. People had raised complaints about lack of street lights and access to drinking water in rural areas, the CPI leader said.

The condition of people living in Scheduled Caste settlement was deplorable. The infrastructure facility could be improved through focussed spending of money from the Special Component Plan (SCP) fund, he said.