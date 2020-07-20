COVID-19 positive mother recovers, baby uninfected, thanks to Karaikal GH

A medical team at Karaikal Government Hospital has successfully prevented transmission of infection from a COVID-19 positive mother to her new-born child, even while ensuring that the child was breast-fed.
The 21-year-old mother belonging to Pettai village in Tirunallar taluk, who was admitted on July 6 and the female child, born through Ceasarian section, were sent home on July 18 after the swab samples of both tested negative for COVID-19 virus.
“This is the first case of prevention of infection from a mother to child in the district. Doctors and para-medical personnel made sure that the new-born child had the warmth of the mother without scope of infection through physical contact,” K.Mohanraj, Deputy Director - Immunisation, Karaikal, said.
The mother was made to wear face mask throughout and disinfect her hands with soap and sanitiser at frequent intervals, Dr. Mohanraj said. The emphasis of ICMR and WHO on breast-feeding for new-borns was complied with by the doctors and para-medical personnel, who, on their part, wore PPEs while attending to the mother and child, Dr. Mohanraj said.
The swab samples were taken from the mother and child on July 15, and the results on July 18 turned negative for both. The mother and the baby were sent home the same day, Dr. Mohanraj said.
