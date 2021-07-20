COVID-19 cases fall to lowest in months

U.T. records zero deaths, 42 new cases

The Union Territory recorded nil COVID-19 deaths while new cases dropped to 42 with a Test Positivity Rate under 1%, the lowest in months, on Monday.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,778 — Puducherry (1,415), Karaikal (223), Yanam (104) and Mahe (36).

Puducherry recorded 36 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,243 tests, followed by Karaikal (3), Yanam (2) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 0.8%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.65%.

With 125 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,041. Of this, 183 patients were in hospitals and 858 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has reported an aggregate of 1,19,745 cases against 1,16,926 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 14.32 lakh tests conducted so far, over 12.23 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, the total number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory aggregated to 6,39,181, including 37,691 healthcare workers, 22,949 frontline personnel and 4,51,530 members of the public.