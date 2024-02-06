GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consulting firm Ernst & Young to prepare investment plan for MSME sector in Puducherry

As per the terms of engagement, E&Y will prepare a Strategic Investment Plan for the MSME sector; members of the public and MSMEs can provide inputs for the plan, a press release said

February 06, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation has engaged consulting firm E&Y to come up with a Strategic Investment Plan. File photograph

The Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited has engaged multinational consulting firm, Ernst & Young for the development and strengthening of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Puducherry.

The firm has been engaged under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, P. R Rudra Goud, Managing Director, PIPDIC, said in a press release.

As per the terms of engagement, E&Y will prepare a Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) for the MSME sector. Members of the public and MSMEs can provide their inputs for the preparation of the SIP.   

For more information, interested persons can check the ‘New and Events’ section at https://pipdic.in under or dial 9582290595, 8818966166, 0413-2335116/2334064/2334606, the press release said.

