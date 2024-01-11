GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EY selected to prepare masterplan for development of 750 acres on Sedarapet-Karasur area

January 11, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister A. Namassivayam at the HR summit of Confederation of Indian Industry in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam at the HR summit of Confederation of Indian Industry in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Puducherry government has selected Ernst and Young (EY), a multinational consulting firm, to prepare a master plan for the development of 750 acres of land on the Sederapet-Karasur area for industrial growth, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam has said.

Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the industries portfolio, made the announcement at a HR summit organised by the Puducherry chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Sources in the Industries Department said work order to EY would be issued in two weeks.

The Minister said the 750 acres of land has remained idle for several years after the Central government refused permission to declare the area as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). “Our government took up the initiative to utilise the land. The Centre gave us permission to establish industrial units and now we have selected EY to prepare a plan... The 750 acres will be utilised to set up various kinds of industries,” he said.

The Minister further informed that the Bill allowing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to set up units without any approval for the first three years was approved by the Centre.. After presenting the Bill in the Assembly, small units could be set up in Puducherry without any permission. Entrepreneurs could approach government agencies for various approvals even after setting up the factory. They need to obtain permission only within three years of setting up the unit, he said.

The government was making efforts to utilise land owned by defunct textile mills, he further said, adding that the Industries Department would work in close coordination with the CII for evolving a conducive industrial climate in the Union Territory and the needs of industries would be taken care of.

Chairman, CII, Puducherry, A. Joseph Rozario; and Vice Chairman, CII, Puducherry, V. Shanmuganandam, among others, were present.

