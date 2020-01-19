Congress-DMK alliance will continue, says Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday said that the Congress-DMK alliance will continue for the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“I had a very cordial and healthy meeting with DMK president M.K Stalin in Chennai today. Differences are sorted out and the alliance will continue for the next Assembly elections,” Chief Minister told The Hindu.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the alliance with the DMK was very strong and cannot be broken by anyone. “People have tried to break the alliance in the past too but they have not succeeded,” the Chief Minister said.

The growing strain in the relationship between the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and DMK was a bit of a concern for the ruling Congress here as the government survived on the support of three DMK legislators.

“We were bit concerned but we knew the alliance will not break as Mr. Stalin and his family enjoy a very close relationship with Congress leaders, including our Chief Minister,” said a senior functionary of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee.