Congress alleges lack of transparency in implementation of subsidy scheme to buy milch cows in Puducherry

November 29, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging lack of transparency and misuse of funds in the implementation of the scheme providing subsidy to buy milch cows in the Union Territory, the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee has sought the intervention of Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma in streamlining the execution of the scheme in Puducherry.

In a memorandum to the Chief Secretary on Tuesday, Congress Legislature Party leader M. Vaithianathan said the government had allocated ₹ 2. 5 crore in 2022-23 and ₹ 4 crore in 2023-24 to the Animal Husbandry Department to implement the scheme. The government had fixed ₹ 25,000 as subsidy to the farmers for buying milch cows.

Mr. Vaithianathan said the department has not followed the procedures properly. “The beneficiaries were selected on party basis to benefit N.R Congress and BJP cadre. The beneficiaries were selected in a secret manner. The list of beneficiaries were not published. There is no transparency in the process and funds have been misused,’ he said.

The Congress leader said the milch cow has to be procured from places 40 km away from Puducherry. But the rule has been violated in the procurement process, the memorandum said.

