Cong. leader likens BJP rule to British Raj

The BJP regime at the Centre is no different from the British who ruled the country as both followed the policy of “divide and rule, looting, inciting violence and imprisonment without filing charge sheet,” said AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2016 was brought with the clear idea of pitting the majority community against the single largest minority community.

“The Bill will bring discord and disturb peace as we have already witnessed in North Eastern States. What is dangerous about the Bill is that it has the ingredients to fuel a new lease of life for the two-nation theory put forth by Savarkar and Jinnah before Independence,” he said.

Terming the Bill as “unconstitutional, against humanity and international laws, Mr. Dutt said both the CAB and the National Register of Citizens were “twin pillars of a well thought out strategy to demonise and marginalise Indian Muslims.”

A divisive agenda

The government had not made it clear why it had not included religious minorities prosecuted in neighbouring countries such as China, Sri Lanka and Nepal for Citizenship, the AICC leader said. The Bill had already brought adverse international reactions, he said and added that that it would not stand legal scrutiny as it violated Article 13, 14, 15, 21 and 24.

Stating that the BJP had scant regard for the Constitution, Mr. Dutt said the Bill was introduced in Parliament just days after celebrating the Constitution Day on November 26.