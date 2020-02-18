Cong. hits out at AINRC, AIADMK

AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt has questioned the “silence” of principal Opposition party — the All India N.R. Congress — and “duplicity” of Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Dutt said it was unfortunate that both the parties boycotted the recently held special session of the Assembly to adopt a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the act. The AINRC has so far failed to make public its stand on the issue.

He questioned the decision of the AIADMK to boycott the session after extending support to the Centre in getting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed in Rajya Sabha. “It is a clear case of double standards,” he alleged.

Mr. Dutt said the Pradesh Congress Committee had submitted a memorandum to the President through the Lieutenant Governor’s Office seeking his intervention in protecting the reservation rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Flaying the BJP government in Uttarakhand for its stand against giving reservation to SC and ST people, Mr. Dutt said, “The DNA of the BJP and the RSS is against socially deprived sections.”

To a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that his government stood by its decision on Article 370 and the CAA, the AICC secretary said it again revealed the “dictatorial style” of functioning of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The Centre was implementing its divisive agenda to divert attention from its failed economic policies.