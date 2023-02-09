Conclave focuses on transgender issues

February 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A host of issues faced by the transgender community, from social spurning to health concerns and jobs, were the focus of a conclave led by WE@SBV, the women’s cell of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV).

The one-day conclave on ‘Transgender Health and the Issues related to the Lives of Transgenders in India’ held as a part of the recently-concluded Second International Health and Research convention (IH&RC) 2023, featured five eminent national resource persons and two international experts.

About 165 delegates comprising the trans community, students, faculty and healthcare professionals drawn from various parts of the country participated.

Satvik Sharma, consultant, Transgender National Institute of Social defence under Government of India dwelt elaborately on the nodal initiatives of the Government in propelling the efforts of the third gender and drew references to the relevance of documentation and available health options in the portals of Ayushman Bharat.

S.C. Parija, SBV Vice-Chancellor, highlighted the vision on which the conclave was realised. Prof. Parija recollected the contributions of the trans community in recent years with reference to the growth of the nation and how SBV had played a role in providing fillip and courage in bringing the trans community to the main stream.

He also highlighted the seamless incorporation of the TG care in the curriculum, besides upholding the state-of-the-art facilities of the TG including provision for ‘gender reassignment surgery’.

Kalki Subramaniam, transgender activist, artist and entrepreneur, pointed out that the TG community remained quite vulnerable in comparison to the Cisgender community, and called for efforts to completely eliminate the fear of rejection in the community.

Trans activist Amruta Soni, based in Lucknow stressed the need to expand the career prospects among the transgenders.

Wavira Njeru, a documentary photographer from Nairobi, Kenya, spoke on the experiences of the LGBTQAI community in Kenya.

Rachana Mudra Boyina, a transgender activist called upon organisations to focus on inclusion of the TG community and also publicise the availability of options, including start-ups that would eventually enable the trans community to leave behind their traditional professions and show proficiency in new skills.

Namitha Mari Muthu, television trans personality and Swati Jayant Pawar, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and the organising chairperson of the event also spoke.

A panel discussion on ‘Turning Tides and evidence based approach towards LGBTQIA’ was also led by Celia Daniel, a transgender activist from the US and a working professional in the pharmaceutical industry in Los Angeles.