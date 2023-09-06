Comments sought from public on gas distribution policy

September 06, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Directorate of Industries and Commerce has invited views from public on ‘Puducherry City Gas Distribution Policy 2023’. The draft of policy could be viewed on its website https://industry.py.gov.in/

The policy intends to promote the adoption of natural gas in the Union Territory as a green and clean fuel, to provide reliable/uninterrupted supply of natural gas, to develop applicable rules/regulations and to encourage use of natural gas for industrial, commercial, transportation and household purposes in a phased manner.

Public could mail the views at ind@py.gov.in or post the comments to the Director, Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Thattanchavady, Puducherry-605009 within 15 days, an official release here said.