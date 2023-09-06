HamberMenu
Comments sought from public on gas distribution policy

The policy intends to promote the adoption of natural gas in the Union Territory as a green and clean fuel, to provide uninterrupted supply of natural gas, to develop applicable regulations and to encourage use of natural gas for industrial, commercial, transportation and household purposes in a phased manner

September 06, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Industries and Commerce has invited views from public on ‘Puducherry City Gas Distribution Policy 2023’. The draft of policy could be viewed on its website https://industry.py.gov.in/

The policy intends to promote the adoption of natural gas in the Union Territory as a green and clean fuel, to provide reliable/uninterrupted supply of natural gas, to develop applicable rules/regulations and to encourage use of natural gas for industrial, commercial, transportation and household purposes in a phased manner.

Public could mail the views at ind@py.gov.in or post the comments to the Director, Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Thattanchavady, Puducherry-605009 within 15 days, an official release here said.

