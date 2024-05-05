CM opens liver clinic at private hospital

May 05, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

An exclusive liver clinic was launched at GEM Hospitals, a gastroenterology and laparoscopy speciality institution, in Saram on Sunday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the facility and opened a free liver camp for patients in the region.

C. Palanivelu, Chairman, GEM Hospitals, said that the camp, held as part of launching the clinic, had experts from the hospital providing free consultations for liver problems. A fibroscan was offered free of cost on a need basis.

P. Senthilnathan, Director of the institution, said that the clinic would offer under-one-roof treatment for a range of liver diseases. A super speciality clinic would enable early identification of diseases that can be cured through effective treatment.

The free consultation camp benefited patients with diabetes, obesity, hepatitis B & C infections, jaundice, liver cancer, and fatty liver. Similar campaigns proposed are going forward, the hospital said.