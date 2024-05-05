GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CM opens liver clinic at private hospital

May 05, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the launch of an exclusive liver clinic at GEM Hospital on Sunday.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the launch of an exclusive liver clinic at GEM Hospital on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An exclusive liver clinic was launched at GEM Hospitals, a gastroenterology and laparoscopy speciality institution, in Saram on Sunday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the facility and opened a free liver camp for patients in the region.

C. Palanivelu, Chairman, GEM Hospitals, said that the camp, held as part of launching the clinic, had experts from the hospital providing free consultations for liver problems. A fibroscan was offered free of cost on a need basis.

P. Senthilnathan, Director of the institution, said that the clinic would offer under-one-roof treatment for a range of liver diseases. A super speciality clinic would enable early identification of diseases that can be cured through effective treatment.

The free consultation camp benefited patients with diabetes, obesity, hepatitis B & C infections, jaundice, liver cancer, and fatty liver. Similar campaigns proposed are going forward, the hospital said.

Related Topics

Health Hub / hospital and clinic / lifestyle diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.