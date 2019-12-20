Puducherry

Citizens gear up for annular solar eclipse

Enthusiasts, both young and old, were provided a hands-on session by the Pondicherry Science Forum (PSF) on watching the annular solar eclipse on December 26.

The annular solar eclipse, with the sun appearing as a 'ring of fire' in the morning sky, is expected to be visible in several parts of the country.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon, due to its distance from the earth, fails to cover the entire sun, thus accentuating its contours to form a ‘ring of fire’ , or an annulus around the moon.

Awareness sessions on astronomy and the annular eclipse were conducted by R. Smitha, director, Department of Science, Technology and Environment.

Among those who addressed the enthusiasts were V. Ravichandran, V. Amuda, A. Hemavathi, Manikandan and Krishna Prasad from the PSF.

Participants were also taught about the do’s and don’ts while watching the solar eclipse and wrong notions around the event that should be dispelled.

Comments
